Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $495.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,145. The stock has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.