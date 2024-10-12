Robert W. Baird Increases Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $42.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Up 1.4 %

KVYO opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a PE ratio of -26.24.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $4,106,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 853,363 shares of company stock valued at $26,937,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth $236,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.