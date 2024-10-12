Robert W. Selander Sells 8,250 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.8 %

HQY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. 525,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 114.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

