Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in September

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 1,135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 818.1 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $311.56 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $233.12 and a twelve month high of $340.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.96 and a 200 day moving average of $284.53.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

