Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in September

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 1,135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 818.1 days.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $311.56 on Friday. Roche has a twelve month low of $233.12 and a twelve month high of $340.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.96 and a 200 day moving average of $284.53.
Roche Company Profile
