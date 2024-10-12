Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
