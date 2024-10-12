Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the second quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.