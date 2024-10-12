Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.55. 843,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

