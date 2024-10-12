Rostislav Christov Raykov Purchases 5,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$12,350.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,636.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 12,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,760.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 17,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 1,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,112.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 4,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$8,190.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lavras Gold stock opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.83 million, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of -0.17.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

