Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) Short Interest Update

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 2,633.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $41.91.

About Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF

The Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

