Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $170.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $174.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $144.20 on Friday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Westlake by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 73,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Westlake by 134.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

