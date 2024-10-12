Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $74.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

