Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $252.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.55.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $145.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $148.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.