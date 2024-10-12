Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZETA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Zeta Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 1,682.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.