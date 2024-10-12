RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.1% of Wynn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.67%.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

