S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52). 1,245,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,706,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.78 ($0.52).

S4 Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The company has a market cap of £235.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,880.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Basterfield sold 36,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £19,236.35 ($25,175.17). Corporate insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

