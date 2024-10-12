Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Short Interest Update

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 73,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Activity at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $166,022.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,243,069 shares in the company, valued at $27,566,086.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,632 shares of company stock worth $804,304. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter worth $2,833,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

