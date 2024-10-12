SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Trading 2.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €15.46 ($16.99) and last traded at €15.38 ($16.90). Approximately 40,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 141,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.98 ($16.46).

SAF-Holland Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.75. The company has a market cap of $679.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.98.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and air suspension systems, fifth wheels, hweel systems, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

