SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.90). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.90), with a volume of 965,833 shares changing hands.
SafeCharge International Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 451 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 451.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
