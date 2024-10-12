Saga (SAGA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $119.19 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00004220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $276.32 million and $119.19 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,037,734,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,773,148 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,037,684,522 with 103,754,850 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.64393462 USD and is up 12.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $125,910,879.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

