Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.30% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 119,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 32,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,319,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,271,000 after buying an additional 111,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 201,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 183,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

