Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Up 2.8 %
SALM stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Salem Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.70.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $60.61 million for the quarter.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.