Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $275.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $268.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $376,624.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,181,807.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,283,087. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

