San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 748.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $320.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.78 and its 200 day moving average is $308.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.17 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.07, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

