Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys Shares of 8,031 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after purchasing an additional 532,251 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,838,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,804,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,033,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.5 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

