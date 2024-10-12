Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on F shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

