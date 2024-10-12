Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 380 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,351 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

