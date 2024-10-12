Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €94.10 ($103.41) and traded as high as €101.16 ($111.16). Sanofi shares last traded at €101.16 ($111.16), with a volume of 1,088,304 shares.

Sanofi Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of €100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.19.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

