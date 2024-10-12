SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.15. 553,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,234. The company has a market capitalization of $280.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $127.30 and a fifty-two week high of $231.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

