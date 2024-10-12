Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.77, but opened at $26.02. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,160,761 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $6,201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 568,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 444,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.