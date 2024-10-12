Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,860,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,274,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,549,000 after purchasing an additional 480,848 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,244,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,895,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.