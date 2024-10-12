SDI Group (LON:SDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 264033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

SDI Group Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £56.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Ford acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £58,000 ($75,906.29). Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

