Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Shares Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 1,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.