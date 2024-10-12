SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.25.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $1,434,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.