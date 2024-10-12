SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,425,434.88.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60.

On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $880,239.60.

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08.

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.