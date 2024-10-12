SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:SGet Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,539,859.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,299,274.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $1,425,434.88.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60.
  • On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $880,239.60.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08.
  • On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.88.
  • On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40.
  • On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56.
  • On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,328,661.12.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:SGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

