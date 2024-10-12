Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. Shell has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shell will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shell by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after buying an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $42,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

