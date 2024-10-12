Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 8,551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 562,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 23.7% during the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 206,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 113.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 457,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.