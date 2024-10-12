Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Decreases By 39.8%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on AmpliTech Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPG remained flat at $0.80 on Friday. 24,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,886. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.53.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 62.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Featured Stories

