Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Declines By 25.6%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,102,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 5,510,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.7 days.
Becle Stock Performance
BCCLF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.53.
Becle Company Profile
