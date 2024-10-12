Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Declines By 25.6%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,102,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 5,510,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.7 days.

Becle Stock Performance

BCCLF stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Get Becle alerts:

Becle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan’s, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills, Proper No.

Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.