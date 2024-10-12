Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Decreases By 31.8%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
BETRW stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
