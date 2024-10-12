Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Decreases By 31.8%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

BETRW stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Better Home & Finance has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

