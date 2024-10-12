Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Decreases By 33.3%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Buzzi in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.
