Short Interest in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Grows By 1,213.3%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 1,213.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
CDIOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 23,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,064. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile
