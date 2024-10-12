Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Grows By 122.4%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,360,400 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the September 15th total of 5,108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,070.4 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

CHVKF stock remained flat at $0.96 during midday trading on Friday. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Get China Vanke alerts:

About China Vanke

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.