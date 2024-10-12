Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Grows By 122.4%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,360,400 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the September 15th total of 5,108,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,070.4 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
CHVKF stock remained flat at $0.96 during midday trading on Friday. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
About China Vanke
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Vanke
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- About the Markup Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.