Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Drops By 52.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,139.0 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance
CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.
COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile
