Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Drops By 52.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the September 15th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,139.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

CSDXF remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

