Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Drops By 86.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the September 15th total of 9,158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

About COSCO SHIPPING

CICOF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. 616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.