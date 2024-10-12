Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Drops By 86.3%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,257,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the September 15th total of 9,158,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.4 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.
