Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Drops By 40.7%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,639.5 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.77 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.