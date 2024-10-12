Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Drops By 40.7%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,639.5 days.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
CTRRF stock remained flat at $11.77 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.
About CT Real Estate Investment Trust
