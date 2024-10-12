Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Drops By 95.3%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,203. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

About Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at $2,849,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.