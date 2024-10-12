Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Expands By 600.0%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of ECTM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,658. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
