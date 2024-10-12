Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Expands By 600.0%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ECTM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,658. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

