Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Grows By 76.9%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $51.02.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

