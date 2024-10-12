Short Interest in Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Grows By 503.1%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 503.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

