Short Interest in First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Expands By 6,650.0%

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 6,650.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:FAD opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $92.78 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3848 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.
