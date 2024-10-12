Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Grows By 337.5%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Insight Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,594. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.
Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund
About Insight Select Income Fund
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
Featured Stories
